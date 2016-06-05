Cheech MarinBorn 13 July 1946
Cheech Marin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f9418a2-b464-4d15-97ae-f90211fea9c3
Cheech Marin Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Anthony "Cheech" Marin (born July 13, 1946) is a Mexican-American stand-up comedian, actor, voice actor, writer and activist who gained recognition as part of the comedy act Cheech & Chong during the 1970s and early 1980s with Tommy Chong and as Don Johnson's partner, Insp. Joe Dominguez, on Nash Bridges. He has also voiced characters in several Disney films, including Oliver & Company, The Lion King, the Cars series, Coco and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.
Marin's trademark is his characters' strong Chicano accents.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cheech Marin Tracks
Sort by
Be Prepared
Jeremy Irons, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin & Jim Cummings
Be Prepared
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Prepared
Last played on
Cheech Marin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist