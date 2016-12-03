Bruno Seidler‐WinklerBorn 18 July 1880. Died 19 October 1960
Bruno Seidler‐Winkler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1880-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f9069b3-35c1-4440-bf5d-496549c0c582
Bruno Seidler‐Winkler Tracks
Sort by
4 Songs Op.70 - Lerchengesang
Johannes Brahms
4 Songs Op.70 - Lerchengesang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
4 Songs Op.70 - Lerchengesang
Last played on
"Mes amis, ecoutez" from "Le Postillon de Lonjumeau"
Adolphe Adam
"Mes amis, ecoutez" from "Le Postillon de Lonjumeau"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfn.jpglink
"Mes amis, ecoutez" from "Le Postillon de Lonjumeau"
Singer
Last played on
Bruno Seidler‐Winkler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist