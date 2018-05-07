Che Smith (born July 6, 1977), better known by his stage name Rhymefest, is an American hip hop artist, philanthropist, and politician from Chicago, Illinois, whose first official album, Blue Collar, was released on July 11, 2006. His prominent songwriting credits include co–writing Kanye West's "Jesus Walks", which won the Grammy for Best Rap Song at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards, "New Slaves" taken from West's sixth studio album Yeezus (2013).