Rhymefest
Rhymefest Biography
Che Smith (born July 6, 1977), better known by his stage name Rhymefest, is an American hip hop artist, philanthropist, and politician from Chicago, Illinois, whose first official album, Blue Collar, was released on July 11, 2006. His prominent songwriting credits include co–writing Kanye West's "Jesus Walks", which won the Grammy for Best Rap Song at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards, "New Slaves" taken from West's sixth studio album Yeezus (2013).
Rhymefest Tracks
Brand New
Rhymefest
Brand New
Brand New
TELLYADDICT 0911 - CLUE MUSIC
Rhymefest
TELLYADDICT 0911 - CLUE MUSIC
TELLYADDICT 0911 - CLUE MUSIC
Brand New (feat. Kanye West)
Rhymefest
Brand New (feat. Kanye West)
Brand New (feat. Kanye West)
Brand New (Feat. Kanye West)
Rhymefest
Brand New (Feat. Kanye West)
Brand New (Feat. Kanye West)
