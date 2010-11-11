Midnight Juggernauts is an Australian band from Melbourne, composed of Andrew Szekeres, Vincent Vendetta (Vincent Heimann), and Daniel Stricker. The band has been described as anything from 'prog dance meets cosmic film scores', to 'slasher-flick disco' to 'deadpan landscape'. Following the release of numerous 7" and 12" singles, and limited edition EPs, the band released their debut album, Dystopia. After playing festivals and headlining tours worldwide during late 2007–2008, the band finished working on their follow up album The Crystal Axis, touring around its release mid-2010 at festivals and headline shows around the globe. After a few years break the band released a third album Uncanny Valley in mid-2013. Members have also collaborated with various artists including Kevin Parker, Kirin J Callinan, Justice, Solange and Sebastian Tellier. The group also runs the label Siberia Records, through which they release their own music and others including Kirin J Callinan and Forces.