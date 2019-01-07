Álvaro TorresBorn 9 April 1954
Álvaro Torres
1954-04-09
Álvaro Torres Biography (Wikipedia)
Álvaro Torres (born April 9, 1954) is a Salvadoran singer and songwriter.
Álvaro Torres Tracks
Nick Branton and AlvaroTorres- Session Track 2
Nick Branton & Álvaro Torres
Álvaro Torres Links
