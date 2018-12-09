Les SirènesAll female chamber choir
Les Sirènes is a Glasgow-based female chamber choir consisting of 26 vocalists, all students and graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama). In October 2012, the choir was awarded the prestigious title of Choir of the Year 2012, after an extensive UK-wide search and a competitive Grand Final held at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Elgar: The Snow
Edward Elgar
Deck The Halls
Trad.
Snow Angel
Sarah Quartel, Gillian Daly, Heather Lynn, Les Sirènes & Andrew Nunn
Lullaby
Daniel Elder
Christmas Blessing
Philip Stopford
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at City Halls
