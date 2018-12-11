Sherrill MilnesBorn 10 January 1935
Sherrill Milnes
1935-01-10
Sherrill Milnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Sherrill Milnes (born January 10, 1935) is an American operatic baritone most famous for his Verdi roles. From 1965 until 1997 he was associated with the Metropolitan Opera. His voice is a high dramatic baritone, combining good legato with an incisive rhythmic style. By 1965 he had made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera. His international debuts followed soon thereafter, and Milnes became one of the world's prominent Verdi baritones of the 1970s and 1980s.
Sherrill Milnes Tracks
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
Gaetano Donizetti
Bella figlia dell'amore (Rigoletto)
Giuseppe Verdi
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Giacomo Puccini
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre; Toréador, en garde (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Non sapete quale affetto (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Si, pel ciel marmoreo from Act 2 of Otello
Giuseppe Verdi
Bella Figlia Dell'Amore - Rigoletto
Joan Sutherland
Chi mi frena in tal momento - Lucia di Lammermoor
Joan Sutherland
La fleur que tu m'avais jetée (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Il Trovatore: Act IV, Scene 1 (Leonora - Conte de Luna duet)
Giuseppe Verdi
La Fanciulla del West: Act 3, 'Risparmiate lo scherno... Ch'ella mi creda'
Giacomo Puccini
Fanciulla del West Act 2: 'Hello! ... Un partita a poker'
Giacomo Puccini
Ensemble
Musetta's Waltz Song, from La Boheme
Giacomo Puccini
Conductor
La Traviata, Act II Ah! Dite alla giovine
Giuseppe Verdi
"Resta immobile"
Gioachino Rossini
"Di Provenza il mar" (La Traviata, Act II)
Giuseppe Verdi
Les Vepres siciliennes - Merce, dilette amiche
Giuseppe Verdi
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Rigoletto (Act 3: Quartet)
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto: Bella figlia dell'amore (Act III)
Giuseppe Verdi
Largo al Factotum
Sherrill Milnes
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
London S O., Giuseppe Verdi, Richard Bonynge, Huguette Tourangeau, Dame Joan Sutherland, Luciano Pavarotti & Sherrill Milnes
Performer
Le Roi de Lahore - opera in 5 acts
Luis Lima, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Jules Massenet, Richard Bonynge, Dame Joan Sutherland, Sherrill Milnes, Huguette Tourangeau & London Voices
Performer
Rigoletto - opera: Act 3; Bella figlia dell'amore [Quartet] (feat. Sherrill Milnes, London Symphony Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti & Martti Talvela)
Joan Sutherland
"Bella figlia dell'amore" from Act 3 of "Rigoletto"
Giuseppe Verdi
