Taka BoomBorn 8 October 1954
Taka Boom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f8679f2-6e0b-4bfe-97f6-2c9f0c8f756e
Taka Boom Biography (Wikipedia)
Taka Boom (born Yvonne Stevens; October 8, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, United States) is an American female R&B and dance music singer, and is the younger sister of singer Chaka Khan and Mark Stevens of Aurra. She sang background vocals for several Parliament albums in the 1970s. Taka Boom is sometimes credited as Takka Boom and is known for her work with DJ/producer Dave Lee, especially in a range of hits under the Joey Negro name. Boom was also a later member of the Norman Whitfield group The Undisputed Truth, and led them on their 1976 disco hit "You + Me = Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Taka Boom Tracks
Sort by
Must Be The Music (feat. Taka Boom)
Joey Negro
Must Be The Music (feat. Taka Boom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttrw.jpglink
Must Be The Music (feat. Taka Boom)
Last played on
House Of Love (feat. Chaka Khan, Taka Boom & Mark Stevens)
FOMO
House Of Love (feat. Chaka Khan, Taka Boom & Mark Stevens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrx.jpglink
House Of Love (feat. Chaka Khan, Taka Boom & Mark Stevens)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Taka Boom
Taka Boom Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist