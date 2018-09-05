Old Man Luedecke is the recording name of two-time Juno Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and banjo player Chris Luedecke of Chester, Nova Scotia. His 2008 album, Proof of Love, won a 2009 Juno Award for traditional folk album of the year. in 2011, Luedecke won the same award for My Hands are on Fire and Other Love Songs. In 2012 Tender is the Night was released and picked up a Juno nomination as well as "Folk Album of the Year" from Music Nova Scotia.

Luedecke has also toured as a member of The Pan-Canadian New Folk Ensemble with Kim Barlow and Christine Fellows.