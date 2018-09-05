Old Man Luedecke
Old Man Luedecke Biography (Wikipedia)
Old Man Luedecke is the recording name of two-time Juno Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and banjo player Chris Luedecke of Chester, Nova Scotia. His 2008 album, Proof of Love, won a 2009 Juno Award for traditional folk album of the year. in 2011, Luedecke won the same award for My Hands are on Fire and Other Love Songs. In 2012 Tender is the Night was released and picked up a Juno nomination as well as "Folk Album of the Year" from Music Nova Scotia.
Luedecke has also toured as a member of The Pan-Canadian New Folk Ensemble with Kim Barlow and Christine Fellows.
I Wanna Go (Live)
Tender is the Night
The Early Days
The Rear Guard
Hate What I Say
Chester Boat Song
Yodelady
Brightest on the Heart
Early Days
Yodelady
The Girl With The Pearl Earring
Foreign Tounge
I'm Fine
Kingdom Come
This May Hurt A Bit
I'm Fine I Am I Am
Jonah & The Whale
Lass Vicious
Biscuit Crumb Ditty
