Yung JocBorn 2 April 1983
Yung Joc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f83258f-ee16-4f3b-8570-e9ef3ad6973e
Yung Joc Biography (Wikipedia)
Jasiel Amon Robinson (born September 20, 1983), better known by his stage name Yung Joc, is an American rapper. He is best known for his hit single "It's Goin' Down".
Yung Joc Tracks
It's Goin' Down
Buy You A Drank (feat. Yung Joc)
T‐Pain
In That Order (feat. Yung Joc)
Momma Dee
Goin Down (Milo & Otis Unoriginal Mix)
Yung Joc
Goin Down (Milo & Otis Trap Mix)
Yung Joc
Mollie (feat. T-Pain)
Yung Joc
It's Goin Down (Electro Crunk Remix)
Yung Joc
Ugh (ft. Rick Ross)
Yung Joc
I Know You See It feat Brandy
Yung Joc
It's Going Down (Acapella)
Yung Joc
