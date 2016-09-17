Rollo & KingDanish group
Rollo & King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f7b3dc3-c8fe-4933-994d-bad3bf402b6d
Rollo & King Biography (Wikipedia)
Rollo & King was a Danish group, formed by Søren Poppe and Stefan Nielsen. The two men named themselves after two dog names. They topped the charts with their very first album Midt i en løbetid which stayed in the charts for 13 weeks in 2000-2001.
Before Søren Poppe got famous with the band, he was a teacher in a school in Valby, in Copenhagen teaching music and mathematics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rollo & King Tracks
Sort by
Never Ever Let You Go
Rollo & King
Never Ever Let You Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Ever Let You Go
Last played on
Rollo & King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist