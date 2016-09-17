Rollo & King was a Danish group, formed by Søren Poppe and Stefan Nielsen. The two men named themselves after two dog names. They topped the charts with their very first album Midt i en løbetid which stayed in the charts for 13 weeks in 2000-2001.

Before Søren Poppe got famous with the band, he was a teacher in a school in Valby, in Copenhagen teaching music and mathematics.