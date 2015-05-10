Boyband was a short-lived New Zealand pop vocal group created in September 2006 from the winners of The Edge radio station's promotion to manufacture New Zealand's own boy band. The Edge Radio station hosted auditions across the New Zealand to find the best males for the band. Filling the five stereotype roles were Rob Arnold (Gay Boy) from Wellington, Gerard Clark (Bad Boy) from Auckland, Jay Coote (Fat Boy) from Bluff, Chris Murray (Mummy's Boy) from Whakatane and Pieter T (Hot Boy) from Hamilton.