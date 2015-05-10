Boyband
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f762edf-2c96-4a8a-af68-6207cab2b2b1
Boyband Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyband was a short-lived New Zealand pop vocal group created in September 2006 from the winners of The Edge radio station's promotion to manufacture New Zealand's own boy band. The Edge Radio station hosted auditions across the New Zealand to find the best males for the band. Filling the five stereotype roles were Rob Arnold (Gay Boy) from Wellington, Gerard Clark (Bad Boy) from Auckland, Jay Coote (Fat Boy) from Bluff, Chris Murray (Mummy's Boy) from Whakatane and Pieter T (Hot Boy) from Hamilton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boyband Tracks
Sort by
All Around My Hat
Boyband
All Around My Hat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Around My Hat
Performer
Last played on
Boyband Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist