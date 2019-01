Ellen Nisbeth (born 1987) is a Swedish violist. She performed on Britta Byström’s CD, “Invisible Cities” and on Ensemble Ernst’s CD, “...BUT...” As part of the European Concert Hall Organisation's "Rising Star" program, Nisbeth performed "Tales Of Lost Times" for solo viola by Katarina Leyman and other works by Kaija Saariaho at Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in January 2018.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia