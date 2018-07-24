Voodoo QueensIndie punk/riot grrrl band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1999
Voodoo Queens
1992
Voodoo Queens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Voodoo Queens were a North London-based indie punk/riot grrrl band, who reached number one in the Indie Charts in 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Voodoo Queens Tracks
Supermodel / Superficial
Keunwee Head (Radio 1 Session, 10 Jan 1993)
Summer Sun (Radio 1 Session, 10 Jan 1993)
Supermodel Superficial (Radio 1 Session, 10 Jan 1993)
Princess Of The Voodoo Beat - BBC Session 10/01/1993
Shopping Girl Maniac
Shopping Girl Maniac
Chocolate Eyes
Chocolate Eyes
