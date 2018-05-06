Mike SanchezUK R&B singer, pianist & songwriter. Born 17 February 1964
Mike Sanchez
Mike Sanchez Biography
Jesus Miguel "Mike" Sanchez (born 17 February 1964) is a rhythm and blues singer, pianist and songwriter of Spanish-English heritage. Sanchez is known for his work with the Big Town Playboys and Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings, and for his solo career. He is noted for his charismatic on stage presence and his encyclopaedic knowledge of the history and performers of rhythm and blues.
Mike Sanchez Tracks
Women and Cadillacs
Mike Sanchez
Women and Cadillacs
Women and Cadillacs
Vacation`s Over
Mike Sanchez
Vacation`s Over
Vacation`s Over
Strange Love
Mike Sanchez
Strange Love
Strange Love
Highway 60
Mike Sanchez
Highway 60
Highway 60
The Question (Watcha Gonna Do?)
Mike Sanchez
The Question (Watcha Gonna Do?)
Hi-Fi Baby
Mike Sanchez
Hi-Fi Baby
Hi-Fi Baby
Hip Boots
Mike Sanchez
Hip Boots
Hip Boots
Sapphire
Mike Sanchez
Sapphire
Sapphire
I'm Shakin'
Mike Sanchez
I'm Shakin'
I'm Shakin'
