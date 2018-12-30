Shirley HornBorn 1 May 1934. Died 20 October 2005
Shirley Horn
1934-05-01
Shirley Horn Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Valerie Horn (May 1, 1934 – October 20, 2005) was an American jazz singer and pianist. She collaborated with many jazz greats including Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Toots Thielemans, Ron Carter, Carmen McRae, Wynton Marsalis and others. She was most noted for her ability to accompany herself with nearly incomparable independence and ability on the piano while singing, something described by arranger Johnny Mandel as "like having two heads", and for her rich, lush voice, a smoky contralto, which was described by noted producer and arranger Quincy Jones as "like clothing, as she seduces you with her voice".
Shirley Horn Performances & Interviews
Shirley Horn Tracks
Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now
Shirley Horn
Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now
Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now
Mack The Knife
Shirley Horn
Mack The Knife
Mack The Knife
Nice 'n' Easy
Spence / Bergman / Keith, Shirley Horn, Charles Ables & Steve Williams
Nice 'n' Easy
Nice 'n' Easy
Something Happens To Me
Shirley Horn
Something Happens To Me
Something Happens To Me
Don't Be On The Outside
Shirley Horn
Don't Be On The Outside
Don't Be On The Outside
Hit The Road Jack
Shirley Horn
Hit The Road Jack
Hit The Road Jack
Get Out Of Town
Shirley Horn
Get Out Of Town
Get Out Of Town
There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon
Shirley Horn
There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon
There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon
On The Street Where You Live
Shirley Horn
On The Street Where You Live
Go Away Little Boy
Shirley Horn
Go Away Little Boy
Go Away Little Boy
Black Magic
Shirley Horn
Black Magic
Black Magic
How Am I To Know
Shirley Horn
How Am I To Know
How Am I To Know
Come Fly With Me
Shirley Horn
Come Fly With Me
Come Fly With Me
Solitary Moon
Shirley Horn
Solitary Moon
Solitary Moon
Come Dance With Me
Shirley Horn
Come Dance With Me
Come Dance With Me
Take Love Easy
Shirley Horn
Take Love Easy
Take Love Easy
But beautiful
Shirley Horn
But beautiful
But beautiful
Softly As I Leave You
Shirley Horn
Softly As I Leave You
Softly As I Leave You
Winter Wonderland
Shirley Horn
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Why Don't You Do Right?
Shirley Horn
Why Don't You Do Right?
Why Don't You Do Right?
Boy From Ipanema
Shirley Horn
Boy From Ipanema
Boy From Ipanema
Where Do You Start
Shirley Horn
Where Do You Start
Where Do You Start
Big City
Shirley Horn
Big City
Big City
The Second Time Around
Shirley Horn
The Second Time Around
The Second Time Around
Blues For Big Scotia
Shirley Horn
Blues For Big Scotia
Blues For Big Scotia
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Shirley Horn
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Consequences of a Drug Addict Role
Shirley Horn
Consequences of a Drug Addict Role
Consequences of a Drug Addict Role
More Than You Know
Shirley Horn
More Than You Know
More Than You Know
I Got Lost In His Arms
Shirley Horn
I Got Lost In His Arms
I Got Lost In His Arms
Let Me Love You
Shirley Horn
Let Me Love You
Let Me Love You
Just In Time
Shirley Horn
Just In Time
Just In Time
Here's To Life
Shirley Horn
Here's To Life
Here's To Life
Rules Of The Road
Shirley Horn
Rules Of The Road
Rules Of The Road
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Shirley Horn
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
My Heart Stood Still
Shirley Horn
My Heart Stood Still
My Heart Stood Still
Nice and Easy
Shirley Horn
Nice and Easy
Nice and Easy
Do It Again
Shirley Horn
Do It Again
Do It Again
That Old Black Magic
Shirley Horn
That Old Black Magic
That Old Black Magic
