Kevin SpaceyBorn 26 July 1959
Kevin Spacey Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Spacey Fowler KBE (born July 26, 1959) is a retired American actor, producer and singer. He began his career as a stage actor during the 1980s before obtaining supporting roles in film and television. He gained critical acclaim in the 1990s that culminated in his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the neo-noir crime thriller The Usual Suspects (1995) and an Academy Award for Best Actor for the midlife crisis-themed drama American Beauty (1999).
His other starring roles have included the comedy-drama film Swimming with Sharks (1994), the psychological thriller Seven (1995), the neo-noir crime film L.A. Confidential (1997), the drama Pay It Forward (2000), the science fiction-mystery film K-PAX (2001), the musical biopic Beyond the Sea (2004), the superhero film Superman Returns (2006), and the action film Baby Driver (2017).
In Broadway theatre, Spacey won a Tony Award in 1991 for his role in Lost in Yonkers. In 2017, he hosted the 71st Tony Awards. He was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London from 2004 until stepping down in mid-2015. From 2013 to 2017, Spacey played Frank Underwood in the Netflix political drama series House of Cards. The role won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama and two consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Kevin Spacey Tracks
Sort by
Beyond The Sea
Hello Young Lovers
Charade
Hello Young Lovers
ONCE UPON A TIME
That Old Black Magic
Mack The Knife
Charade (feat. John Wilson Orchestra)
Artificial Flowers
Beyond The Sea
Some Of These Days
Fabulous Places
Latest Kevin Spacey News
Kevin Spacey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Waltz for Debby, by Bill Evans
"Sinatra stopped all the racism in Vegas in 1964..."
'I would hope Frank Sinatra would get through X Factor' Simon Cowell on his idol
100th Anniversary of Frank Sinatra
Bobby Darin enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Tony Bennett is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Frank Sinatra is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame