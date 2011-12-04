Pet Dog Storm is a band from Warwickshire in the UK, recently signed to Integrity Records. The band's debut single Time to Fly was played by taste-makers Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music and John Kennedy on XFM and features on the band's debut album Beautiful is Down which was released on 4 December 2011.

Pet Dog Storm comprise cult Ibiza DJ Mark Lane and vocalist Tina M who have appeared as Aware on a number of Chillout compilations including those of the legendary Cafe del Mar and the famous Hed Kandi label.