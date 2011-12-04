Pet Dog Storm
Pet Dog Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f6daa40-f3bd-439b-8de9-ad84df17d12d
Pet Dog Storm Biography (Wikipedia)
Pet Dog Storm is a band from Warwickshire in the UK, recently signed to Integrity Records. The band's debut single Time to Fly was played by taste-makers Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music and John Kennedy on XFM and features on the band's debut album Beautiful is Down which was released on 4 December 2011.
Pet Dog Storm comprise cult Ibiza DJ Mark Lane and vocalist Tina M who have appeared as Aware on a number of Chillout compilations including those of the legendary Cafe del Mar and the famous Hed Kandi label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pet Dog Storm Tracks
Sort by
Time To Fly
Pet Dog Storm
Time To Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Fly
Last played on
Back to artist