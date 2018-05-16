Ramón HumetBorn 1968
Ramón Humet Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramón Humet is a Spanish composer born in Barcelona in 1968. In 2006 he was awarded the Queen Sofía Prize for Escenas de pájaros, which also won the Montreal Symphony Prize the following year, and in 2008 he won the Ciutat de Tarragona Award for Gagaku. His music, influenced by nature and zen, has been described as atemporal, luminous, colorful, very meditative and organic by Pablo González, and as delicate and subtle, with high poetic imagination by Johathan Harvey.
Ramón Humet Tracks
Four Zen Gardens - IV
Four Zen Gardens - Interlude
