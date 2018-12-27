Michael "Mike" Wansley (born October 9, 1961), better known by his stage names Wanz and TeeWanz, is an American singer, songwriter and rapper. He performs in various genres, including rock, R&B, soul, hip hop, and pop. He was featured on fellow Seattle-based duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' international hit single "Thrift Shop", which received two Grammy Awards for "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Song".