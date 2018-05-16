The DodgemsUK punk band. Formed 1978
The Dodgems
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f6bcba1-fc5b-46ce-b902-5701e0a8f7a4
The Dodgems Tracks
Sort by
Gotta Give It Up
The Dodgems
Gotta Give It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gotta Give It Up
Last played on
Lord Lucan Is Missing
The Dodgems
Lord Lucan Is Missing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Lucan Is Missing
Last played on
The Dodgems Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist