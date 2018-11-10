Andrea BrownAmerican vocalist
Andrea Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f6a734f-6b42-4161-bd96-93310df16aff
Andrea Brown Tracks
Sort by
It's Love (Trippin) (feat. Andrea Brown)
Goldtrix
It's Love (Trippin) (feat. Andrea Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Love (Trippin) (feat. Andrea Brown)
Last played on
It's Love (Trippin') TO COMPLY (feat. Andrea Brown)
Goldtrix
It's Love (Trippin') TO COMPLY (feat. Andrea Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Love (Trippin') TO COMPLY (feat. Andrea Brown)
Last played on
It's Love (Trippin')
Goldtrix
It's Love (Trippin')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Love (Trippin')
Last played on
Andrea Brown Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist