Sweet Valley is an electronic music duo consisting of Wavves member Nathan Williams and his brother, Joel "Kynan" Williams. The band describes themselves as " a blood pact between two brothers, Nathan (of Wavves) & Kynan Williams, gone awesomely off the rails," or as "a Bermuda Triangle-like place, where cannabis crumbs, spilt beer, record dust and that mysterious shit you had to blow out of game cartridges all collect as if pulled by some gigantic junkyard magnet." They originated, and are based, in Los Angeles, California. The two began in 2012, when Nathan asked his brother to create music with him, now that they were living in the same home, "or else [Joel] would just be sitting around smoking my weed all day." As of 2014, the group is also working on an additional project titled Spirit Club, which recently released a full album. The band also makes remixes of songs of different genres available on an affiliated Soundcloud page.