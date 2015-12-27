Watty Burnett
Watty Burnett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f694cef-cec9-471b-90d6-1d90282ebe4f
Watty Burnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Watty Burnett, also known as King Burnett (born Derrick Burnett in Port Antonio, Jamaica, 28 May 1950) is a reggae artist who had a long association with Lee Perry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Watty Burnett Tracks
Sort by
Open the gate
Watty Burnett
Open the gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open the gate
Last played on
Watty Burnett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist