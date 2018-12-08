Mitty CollierBorn 21 June 1941
Mitty Collier
1941-06-21
Mitty Collier Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitty Lene Collier (born June 21, 1941) is an American church pastor, gospel singer and former rhythm and blues singer. She had a number of successful records in the 1960s, of which probably the best known is "I Had A Talk With My Man".
Mitty Collier Tracks
Do It With Confidence
Do It With Confidence
I Had A Talk With My Man
I Had A Talk With My Man
I'm Satisfied
I'm Satisfied
I'm Satisfied
My Babe
My Babe
My Babe
Git Out
Git Out
Git Out
Don't Let Her Take My Baby
Don't Let Her Take My Baby
Don't Let Her Take My Baby
I Had a Talk With My Man Last Night
I Had a Talk With My Man Last Night
I Had a Talk With My Man Last Night
That Will Be Good Enough For Me
That Will Be Good Enough For Me
That Will Be Good Enough For Me
Everybody Makes a Mistake Sometimes
Everybody Makes a Mistake Sometimes
Everybody Makes a Mistake Sometimes
sharing you
sharing you
sharing you
Help Me
Help Me
Help Me
