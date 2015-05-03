Georges PludermacherBorn 26 July 1944
Georges Pludermacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f688df6-0fe0-499b-b901-8d5eccb19bd8
Georges Pludermacher Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Pludermacher (born 26 July 1944) is a French classical pianist. He leads an international solo career and performs in the most prestigious festivals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georges Pludermacher Tracks
Sort by
Love Story
Georges Pludermacher
Love Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Story
Last played on
Theme From "Love Story"
Georges Pludermacher
Theme From "Love Story"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From "Love Story"
Last played on
Love Story Theme
Georges Pludermacher
Love Story Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Story Theme
Last played on
Georges Pludermacher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist