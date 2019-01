Royal Thunder is a hard rock band from Atlanta, Georgia founded in 2004 by guitarist Josh Weaver. Their style of hard rock takes its primary influence from classic rock and 90s grunge with elements of progressive rock and psychedelic rock blended together to create a unique sound.

