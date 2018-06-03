Pippa MurphyComposer/sound designer
Pippa Murphy
Lark In The Clear Air
Karine Polwart
Tyrannic Man's Dominion
Karine Polwart
A Benediction
Karine Polwart
Molly Sime's Welcome To Salter's Road
Karine Polwart
Remember The Geese
Karine Polwart
The Moor Speaks
Karine Polwart
All On A Summer's Evening
Karine Polwart
Caspian Retreat
Pippa Murphy
Speaking North
Pippa Murphy
Place To Rest And Mend (feat. Pippa Murphy)
Karine Polwart
Sphagnum Mass For A Dead Queen (feat. Pippa Murphy)
Karine Polwart
White Old Woman of the Night (feat. Pippa Murphy)
Karine Polwart
