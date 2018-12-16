Steve Lodder
Steve Lodder Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Lodder, born Stephen John Lodder (born St. Helier, Jersey, April 10, 1951), is a British keyboardist, composer, and organist. He played piano as a child and took up organ at age 14. He studied organ at Gonville and Caius College, and after completing his studies he taught music and wrote for film and television.
Steve Lodder Performances & Interviews
Steve Lodder Tracks
Adrift In Your Dreams
Mark Ramsden
Adrift In Your Dreams
Adrift In Your Dreams
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
John Harle
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
Too Marvellous For Words
Richard Whiting, Johnny Mercer, Steve Lodder, Simon Thorpe, Nic Fraser & Laura Zakian
Too Marvellous For Words
Too Marvellous For Words
Pequeña Czarda
Pedro Iturralde
Pequeña Czarda
Pequeña Czarda
Hungarian Folk Songs from Csik
Béla Bartók
Hungarian Folk Songs from Csik
Hungarian Folk Songs from Csik
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
Dave Heath
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
Michael Nyman
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
The News Where You Are (feat. Steve Lodder)
The London Jazz Players
The News Where You Are (feat. Steve Lodder)
The News Where You Are (feat. Steve Lodder)
Performer
Monsieurs Alman
William Byrd
Monsieurs Alman
Monsieurs Alman
Invocation & Procession
John Harle
Invocation & Procession
Invocation & Procession
Sun Song
Mônica Vasconcelos
Sun Song
Sun Song
Queer Bird
Alison Rayner
Queer Bird
Queer Bird
Cranborne Chase
Steve Lodder
Cranborne Chase
Cranborne Chase
Half A World Away
Alison Rayner
Half A World Away
Half A World Away
A Painted Life II: The Interpretation of Dreams (feat. Steve Lodder, Sarah Leonard & Doric String Quartet)
John Harle
A Painted Life II: The Interpretation of Dreams (feat. Steve Lodder, Sarah Leonard & Doric String Quartet)
A Painted Life II: The Interpretation of Dreams (feat. Steve Lodder, Sarah Leonard & Doric String Quartet)
The Arrival Of Spring : No. 2, Angel Eyes
John Harle
The Arrival Of Spring : No. 2, Angel Eyes
The Arrival Of Spring : No. 2, Angel Eyes
Painted Life (based on Lucien Freud self portrait - Reflection)
John Harle
Painted Life (based on Lucien Freud self portrait - Reflection)
Painted Life (based on Lucien Freud self portrait - Reflection)
