Steve Lodder, born Stephen John Lodder (born St. Helier, Jersey, April 10, 1951), is a British keyboardist, composer, and organist. He played piano as a child and took up organ at age 14. He studied organ at Gonville and Caius College, and after completing his studies he taught music and wrote for film and television.

