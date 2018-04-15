Trivium
2000
Trivium Biography (Wikipedia)
Trivium is an American heavy metal band from Orlando, Florida, formed in 1999. After getting signed to Roadrunner Records in 2004, the band has released eight studio albums and over twenty singles. Their latest album, The Sin and the Sentence, was released on October 20, 2017. The band has sold over one million albums worldwide.
Trivium Tracks
Beyond Oblivion
Endless Night
The Heart From Your Hate
Betrayer
The Sin & the Sentence
The Ghost Thats Haunting You
Dead And Gone
Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr
Until the World Goes Cold
Blind Leading The Blind
Silence In The Snow
Brave This Storm
Sadness Will Sear
Watch The World Burn
Into The Mouths Of Hell We March
No Way To Heal
Strife
A Gunshot To The Head Of Trepidation
Dusk Dismantled
Of Prometheus and the Crucifix
Inception Of The End
Built To Fall
In Waves
Black
Shattering The Skies Above
Of Prometheus
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Trivium
Donington Park, Derby, UK
14
Jun
2019
Trivium, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
