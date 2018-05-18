Stefan Dennis (born 30 October 1958) is an Australian actor, best known for playing the role of cold-hearted and ruthless businessman Paul Robinson in the soap opera Neighbours from its first episode in March 1985 to the present day. He departed Neighbours in 1993, but returned in 2004 and has played Paul ever since. During his time away from Neighbours he was a cast member of Scottish soap opera River City. He is also known for his 1989 hit single "Don't It Make You Feel Good", which reached Number 16 in the Irish and UK Singles Chart.