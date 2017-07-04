Loren MazzaCane ConnorsBorn 21 October 1949
Loren MazzaCane Connors
1949-10-21
Loren MazzaCane Connors Biography (Wikipedia)
Loren MazzaCane Connors (born October 22, 1949, New Haven, Connecticut) is an American experimental musician who has recorded and performed under several different names: Guitar Roberts, Loren Mazzacane, Loren Mattei, and currently Loren Connors. He is a prolific collaborator who has worked with artists including Alan Licht, Jim O'Rourke, bassist Darin Gray, Thurston Moore, John Fahey, Keiji Haino, Jandek, Suzanne Langille, avant garde poet Steve Dalachinsky, Chan Marshall, Margarida Garcia, Kath Bloom and blues musician Robert Crotty.
Loren MazzaCane Connors Tracks
The Burning of Grand Pre
Loren MazzaCane Connors
The Burning of Grand Pre
The Burning of Grand Pre
Last played on
Lullaby (The 2nd)
Loren MazzaCane Connors
Lullaby (The 2nd)
Lullaby (The 2nd)
Last played on
Blues No.5
Loren MazzaCane Connors
Blues No.5
Blues No.5
Last played on
Tell Him (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Kath Bloom
Kath Bloom
Tell Him (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Tell Him (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Last played on
Tall Grass (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Kath Bloom
Kath Bloom
Tall Grass (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Tall Grass (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Last played on
Part Two
Loren MazzaCane Connors
Part Two
Part Two
Last played on
St Brigid's Air
Loren MazzaCane Connors
St Brigid's Air
St Brigid's Air
Last played on
Child
Loren MazzaCane Connors
Child
Child
Last played on
On Air
Loren MazzaCane Connors
On Air
On Air
Last played on
Long Nights I
Loren MazzaCane Connors
Long Nights I
Long Nights I
Last played on
