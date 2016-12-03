Richard McMahon
Richard McMahon
Richard McMahon Biography
Richard McMahon is an English pianist, music professor and Head of the Keyboard department of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff. He is the musical advisor and chair of the jury for the Newport International Piano Competition and his teaching life outside RWCMD has now taken on an international dimension involving him in examining, moderating and adjudicating as well as giving masterclasses throughout the UK and overseas. Richard McMahon also regularly partners the violinist James Clark, Concertmaster of the Philharmonia, giving recitals for BBC Radio 3 as well as performances throughout the UK.
Richard McMahon Tracks
Satan and His Silver Spoon
Satan and His Silver Spoon
Acid Test
Acid Test
Acid Test
Nation of One
Nation of One
Nation of One
Over The Hills and Far Away
Richard Rodney Bennett
Over The Hills and Far Away
Over The Hills and Far Away
My Beautiful Broken Guitar
My Beautiful Broken Guitar
My Beautiful Broken Guitar
THE IMAGINED NATION
THE IMAGINED NATION
THE IMAGINED NATION
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-10T05:27:14
10
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-28T05:27:14
28
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
