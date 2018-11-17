Jack HyltonBorn 2 July 1892. Died 29 January 1965
Jack Hylton
Jack Hylton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Hylton (born John Greenhalgh Hilton, 2 July 1892 – 29 January 1965) was an English pianist, composer, band leader and impresario.
Hylton rose to prominence during the British dance band era, being referred as the "British King of Jazz" and "The Ambassador of British Dance Music" by the musical press, not only because of his popularity which extended throughout the world, but also for his use of unusually large ensembles for the time and his polished arrangements. He mostly retired from the music industry after 1940, becoming a successful theatrical businessman until his death.
Happy Days Are Here Again
Happy Days Are Here Again
You're The Cream In My Coffee
You're The Cream In My Coffee
I'll Never Say Never Again
I'll Never Say Never Again
Nevertheless
Nevertheless
The Varsity Rag
The Varsity Rag
Me and Jane on a Plane
Me and Jane on a Plane
Life Begins At Oxford Circus
Life Begins At Oxford Circus
S'Wonderful
S'Wonderful
Swing Is In The Air
Swing Is In The Air
Life is just a bowl of cherries
Yes Sir That's My Baby
Yes Sir That's My Baby
Happy Feet
Happy Feet
Footloose and Fancy Free
Footloose and Fancy Free
I Wonder Where My Baby Is Tonight
I Wonder Where My Baby Is Tonight
H'lo Baby
She Shall Have Music
She Shall Have Music
The Wedding Of The Old Fashioned Doll
The Wedding Of The Old Fashioned Doll
I Wanna Go Places And Do Things
I Wanna Go Places And Do Things
Bitter Sweet Selection
Bitter Sweet Selection
September In The Rain
September In The Rain
Painting The Clouds With Sunshine
Painting The Clouds With Sunshine
Vienna City of My Dreams
Vienna City of My Dreams
That's You Baby - Walking With Suzie Medley
That's You Baby - Walking With Suzie Medley
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers
Tap Your Feet
Tap Your Feet
Lucky In Love
Lucky In Love
Adeline
Adeline
Amy
Amy
Kiss Me Goodnight
Kiss Me Goodnight
We'll meet again
We'll meet again
Breakaway
Breakaway
Medley
Medley
Shepherd of the Hills
Shepherd of the Hills
On Your Toes
On Your Toes
Love is the Sweetest Thing
Love is the Sweetest Thing
Footloose and Fancy Free
Footloose and Fancy Free
Goodnight my love
Goodnight my love
Youre The Top
Youre The Top
