Adam Charles Clayton (born 13 March 1960) is an Irish musician, best known as the bass guitarist of the rock band U2. He has resided in County Dublin since the time his family moved to Malahide when he was five years old in 1965. Clayton attended Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where he met schoolmates with whom he co-founded U2 in 1976. A member of the band since its inception, he has recorded 14 studio albums with U2.

Clayton is well known for his bass playing on songs such as "Gloria", "New Year's Day", "Bullet the Blue Sky", "With or Without You", "Mysterious Ways", "Vertigo", "Get on Your Boots", and "Magnificent". He has worked on several solo projects throughout his career, such as his work with fellow band member Larry Mullen Jr. on the 1996 version of the "Theme from Mission: Impossible". As a member of U2, Clayton has received 22 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.