Bill CliftonAmerican bluegrass musician and singer. Born 5 April 1931
Bill Clifton
1931-04-05
Bill Clifton Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Clifton (born William August Marburg on April 5, 1931) is an American bluegrass musician and singer who is credited with having organized one of the first bluegrass festivals in the United States in 1961.
Bill Clifton Tracks
Lonely Heart Blues
