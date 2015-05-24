BoggieCsemer Boglárka. Born 30 November 1986
Boggie
1986-11-30
Boglárka Csemer (, born 30 November 1986 in Budapest, Hungary), professionally known as Boggie, is a Hungarian pop vocalist and songwriter. Boggie is best known for her hit single entitled "Nouveau Parfum" (Hungarian: Parfüm), which peaked at number one in Hungary for more consecutive weeks, extracted from her self-titled debut studio album Boggie (2013). She represented Hungary in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Wars for Nothing". On 19 May 2015, her song qualified for the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest final, which was held on 23 May 2015 in Vienna, Austria.
Wars For Nothing (Eurovision 2015 - Hungary)
Boggie
Wars For Nothing (Eurovision 2015 - Hungary)
War Is For Nothing
Boggie
War Is For Nothing
War Is For Nothing
