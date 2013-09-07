Papa CelestinBorn 1 January 1884. Died 15 December 1954
Papa Celestin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1884-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f4d662d-f5bd-4d8a-9e37-7ce7ea8d09ec
Papa Celestin Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Phillip "Papa" Celestin (January 1, 1884 – December 15, 1954) was an American jazz trumpeter and bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papa Celestin Tracks
Sort by
Eh La Bas!
Papa Celestin
Eh La Bas!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eh La Bas!
Performer
Last played on
Papa Celestin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist