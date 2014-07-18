Cunnie Williams
Cunnie Williams
Cunnie Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Cunnie Williams (born 17 March 1963) is an American R&B singer whose voice has been compared to Barry White.
Williams was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, in 1963. After playing basketball, he switched to a career in music with his debut album Comin' from the Heart of the Ghetto. His hits have included the single "Saturday" which charted in Italy, the song "Come Back to Me" which charted in France, and the album Night Time in Paris which charted in France. Williams' song "Life Goes On" is on the soundtrack of the movie The Magnet.
Cunnie Williams Tracks
Sort by
Saturday (Mousse T's Welcome To The Star Hotel Mix)
Cunnie Williams
Saturday (Mousse T's Welcome To The Star Hotel Mix)
Saturday ft Monie Love (Mousse T's Filterfish)
Cunnie Williams
Saturday ft Monie Love (Mousse T's Filterfish)
