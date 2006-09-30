THE BOOMJapanese band. Formed November 1986. Disbanded 17 December 2014
THE BOOM
1986-11
THE BOOM Biography
The Boom is a Japanese rock band. Its members are Kazufumi Miyazawa (vocals), Kobayashi Takashi (guitar), Yamakawa Hiromasa (bass guitar), and Tochigi Takao (drums).
Shima Uta
THE BOOM
Shima Uta
Shima Uta
