Fertile Ground
1997
Fertile Ground Biography (Wikipedia)
Fertile Ground is an American soul jazz band led by James H. Collins Jr. The group was founded in Baltimore, Maryland and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Spiritual War
Fertile Ground
Spiritual War
Spiritual War
The Moment (Seiji Remix)
Fertile Ground
The Moment (Seiji Remix)
The Moment (Seiji Remix)
Broken Branches
Fertile Ground
Broken Branches
Broken Branches
Another Day
Fertile Ground
Another Day
Another Day
Like Poetry
Fertile Ground
Like Poetry
Like Poetry
