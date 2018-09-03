The Flaming Lips
1983
The Flaming Lips Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flaming Lips are an American rock band formed in 1983 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The group recorded several albums and EPs on an indie label, Restless, in the 1980s and early 1990s. After signing to Warner Brothers, they released their first record with Warner, Hit to Death in the Future Head (1992). They later released The Soft Bulletin (1999), which was NME magazine's Album of the Year, and then Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (2002). In February 2007, they were nominated for a BRIT Award for "Best International Act". The group has won three Grammy Awards, including two for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. They were placed on Q magazine 's list of the "50 Bands to See Before You Die" in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Flaming Lips Performances & Interviews
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
2017-06-25
Steve looks back over his weekend at Worthy Farm.
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
Wayne Coyne: The Art Of Great Conversation
2016-12-18
What's the best conversation Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips has ever had, and what was so special about it?
Wayne Coyne: The Art Of Great Conversation
Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Make-Up?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on why it's a relief that make-up exists. "In the future, there'll just be this whole other skin you can out over your face if you want to".
Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Make-Up?
Wayne Coyne: Am I Happy?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on the concept of happiness. Is it a choice? Do some people chose not to feel content?
Wayne Coyne: Am I Happy?
Wayne Coyne: Experimenting In Music
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on why it is essential to experiment when making music.
Wayne Coyne: Experimenting In Music
Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Fear?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on his biggest fears, and how he deals with them.
Wayne Coyne: Why Should We Embrace Fear?
Wayne Coyne: What Do I Get Out Of Yoga?
2016-12-18
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on how his love of the practice has impacted on his life.
Wayne Coyne: What Do I Get Out Of Yoga?
Steve catches up with the Flaming Lips frontman
2016-10-21
As the Flaming Lips prepare to release a new album, Wayne reflects on his 30+ year career, touring and balancing the "sappy artist" and the entertainer that both exist within him.
Steve catches up with the Flaming Lips frontman
Yoga with Wayne Coyne
2016-10-09
Mary Anne meets a Flaming Lips fan who has been to yoga with Wayne Coyne!
Yoga with Wayne Coyne
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/arvqwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T05:13:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056stjj.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
22:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2010
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2v2fx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2010-06-25T05:13:07
25
Jun
2010
Glastonbury: 2010
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2003
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecbp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2003-06-27T05:13:07
27
Jun
2003
Glastonbury: 2003
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2000
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er2mxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2000-06-23T05:13:07
23
Jun
2000
Glastonbury: 2000
Worthy Farm, Pilton
