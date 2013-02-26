IntronautFormed 2005
Intronaut
2005
Intronaut Biography
Intronaut is a progressive metal band from Los Angeles, California that incorporates complex polyrhythms, progressive rock, and jazz. Intronaut features former members of Anubis Rising, Exhumed, Uphill Battle, and Impaled.
Intronaut Tracks
The Welding
Intronaut
The Welding
The Welding
