Noel Fielding (born 21 May 1973) is an English comedian, writer, actor, artist, musician, and television presenter. He is known for being part of The Mighty Boosh comedy troupe alongside comedy partner Julian Barratt.

Born and raised in London, Fielding was educated at Croydon School of Art and Buckinghamshire Chilterns University College (now Buckinghamshire New University). During the late 1990s he became a stand-up comedian, through which he met Barratt, with whom he established the Mighty Boosh. Together, the pair produced a 2001 radio series, The Boosh, for BBC Radio London. This was followed by a television series, The Mighty Boosh, producing three series for BBC 3 from 2004 to 2007. The show generated a cult fan following and won a variety of awards.

During the 2000s, he also had smaller roles in a number of comedy shows for Channel 4 including Nathan Barley, The IT Crowd, AD/BC: A Rock Opera and Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. After The Mighty Boosh, he wrote and starred in two series of a solo show for Channel 4, Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy, between 2012 and 2014. He also moved into other television avenues, appearing as himself; from 2009 to 2015, he appeared as a team captain on the BBC Two music/comedy panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and since 2017 has co-presented The Great British Bake Off with Sandi Toksvig.