Brian JamesUK punk rock guitarist. Born 18 February 1955
Brian James
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf5l.jpg
1955-02-18
Brian James Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian James (born Brian Robertson, 18 February 1955 in Hammersmith, London) is an English punk rock guitarist, who is best known for being a founding member of The Damned as well as The Lords of the New Church.
