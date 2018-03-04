Ives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f3d7203-06aa-475d-a5bb-6d675bb338e1
Ives Tracks
Sort by
The Alcotts - third movement of Concord Sonata (Piano Sonata No 2)
Ives
The Alcotts - third movement of Concord Sonata (Piano Sonata No 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Alcotts - third movement of Concord Sonata (Piano Sonata No 2)
Performer
Last played on
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Ives
Songs My Mother Taught Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Performer
Last played on
Piano Sonata no.2 Conchord 4th mvt, Thoreau
Ives
Piano Sonata no.2 Conchord 4th mvt, Thoreau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata no.2 Conchord 4th mvt, Thoreau
Performer
Last played on
Piano Trio: II. TSIAJ ('This Scherzo Is A Joke'): Presto
Ives
Piano Trio: II. TSIAJ ('This Scherzo Is A Joke'): Presto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Trio: II. TSIAJ ('This Scherzo Is A Joke'): Presto
Last played on
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
MDR Sinfonieorchester
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
Last played on
Country Band March
Ives
Country Band March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Band March
Performer
Last played on
Lighthouse (Chris Lorenzo Rework)
Ives
Lighthouse (Chris Lorenzo Rework)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighthouse (Chris Lorenzo Rework)
Last played on
Putnam's Camp, from Three Places in New England
Ives
Putnam's Camp, from Three Places in New England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxqk.jpglink
Putnam's Camp, from Three Places in New England
Last played on
The Unanswered Question
Ives
The Unanswered Question
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Unanswered Question
Performer
Last played on
The Unanswered Question
Ives
The Unanswered Question
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Unanswered Question
Last played on
Crossing the Bar (arrangement of Tennyson)
Ives
Crossing the Bar (arrangement of Tennyson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing the Bar (arrangement of Tennyson)
Last played on
Remembrance; Berceuse; When Stars are in the Quiet Skies
Ives
Remembrance; Berceuse; When Stars are in the Quiet Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Central Park in the Dark
Ives
Central Park in the Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Central Park in the Dark
Last played on
From the Steeples and the Mountains
Ives
From the Steeples and the Mountains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From the Steeples and the Mountains
Last played on
The Circus Band
Ives
The Circus Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Circus Band
Performer
Last played on
Variations on 'America'
Ives
Variations on 'America'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations on 'America'
Last played on
Variations on 'Jerusalem the Golden'
Ives
Variations on 'Jerusalem the Golden'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations on 'Jerusalem the Golden'
Last played on
Ives Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist