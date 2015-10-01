Jörg DürmüllerBorn 28 August 1959
Jörg Dürmüller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f3c507e-dc9d-4368-a597-dd198d66e462
Jörg Dürmüller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jörg Dürmüller (born 28 August 1959 in Bern) is a Swiss classical tenor in concert and opera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jörg Dürmüller Tracks
Sort by
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtxx.jpglink
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Last played on
Missa Solemnis In B Flat Minor For Soloists, Chorus, Organ And Orchestra [1854]
Anton Bruckner
Missa Solemnis In B Flat Minor For Soloists, Chorus, Organ And Orchestra [1854]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Missa Solemnis In B Flat Minor For Soloists, Chorus, Organ And Orchestra [1854]
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh4zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-31T05:10:12
31
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist