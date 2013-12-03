Spirit of the WestFormed 1983. Disbanded 16 April 2016
Spirit of the West were a Canadian folk rock band from Vancouver, active from 1983 to 2016. They were popular on the Canadian folk music scene in the 1980s before evolving a blend of hard rock, Britpop, and Celtic folk influences which made them one of Canada's most successful alternative rock acts in the 1990s.
The Hammer & The Bell
Spirit of the West
The Hammer & The Bell
The Hammer & The Bell
Home for a rest
Spirit of the West
Home for a rest
Home for a rest
