Olav BasoskiBorn 14 October 1968
Olav Basoski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f3bd0c1-0dc0-4707-a34a-32746b23c986
Olav Basoski Biography (Wikipedia)
Olav Basoski (born 1968, Haarlem, Netherlands) is a Dutch DJ/remixer/House producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olav Basoski Tracks
Sort by
Waterman
Olav Basoski
Waterman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waterman
Last played on
New Day
Olav Basoski
New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Day
Last played on
Stars on 45
Olav Basoski
Stars on 45
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars on 45
Last played on
I Feel So…
Olav Basoski
I Feel So…
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel So…
Last played on
Olav Basoski Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist