Woolf PhillipsBorn 5 January 1919. Died 11 July 2003
Woolf Phillips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f3b818a-324a-4573-a86a-e86edf4e98c4
Woolf Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Benny Daniels, Stan Roderick, Jack Bentley, Al Thomas, Joe Crossman, Billy Ternent, Lew Stevenson, Woolf Phillips, Stanley Howard, Leslie Gilbert, Jack Hylton with Coleman Hawkins, Freddy Schweitzer, Billy Hill, Bruce Trent, George Swift & Hylton, Jack Orch feat..Coleman Hawkins
Darktown Strutter's Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Composer
Last played on
Parisian Mode (extract) [theme from "What's My Line", 1951]
Woolf Phillips
Parisian Mode (extract) [theme from "What's My Line", 1951]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist